Arozarena went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Arozarena made his lone hit count Tuesday, launching a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the fifth inning to trim the Padres' lead. Batters later, Eugenio Suarez followed with a three-run shot of his own to put the Mariners ahead, though they ultimately gave the lead back. At the plate, Arozarena has been in a bit of a slump, batting .213/.289/.385 over his past 30 games, but he's still managed to produce six home runs during the stretch.