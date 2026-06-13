Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Out of Saturday's lineup

Arozarena (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Arozarena tweaked his hamstring while attempting to leg out an infield single in the third inning of Friday's contest. He'll now miss his first start of the season to allow his hamstring to recover, which will move Luke Raley to left field Saturday while Victor Robles starts in right. Arozarena said Friday that he expects to miss just a couple of days, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, so a trip to the IL may not be necessary.