Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Out of Saturday's lineup

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Arozarena (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Arozarena tweaked his hamstring while attempting to leg out an infield single in the third inning of Friday's contest. He'll now miss his first start of the season to allow his hamstring to recover, which will move Luke Raley to left field Saturday while Victor Robles starts in right. Arozarena said Friday that he expects to miss just a couple of days, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, so a trip to the IL may not be necessary.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!