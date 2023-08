Ryan was selected to the Mariners' 40-man roster on Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Ryan likely had another opt-out in his minor-league contract with Seattle, thus triggering this move. The 28-year-old right-hander will remain stationed at Tacoma, where he has pitched to a 3.72 ERA and 38:15 K:BB through 38.2 innings this season.