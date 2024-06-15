Stanek allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

This was the second outing in a row that Stanek closed, though it's likely because manager Scott Servais deployed Andres Munoz against the top of the Rangers' lineup in the eighth inning. Stanek has kept runs off the board in eight of his last nine outings, though the exception was a three-run meltdown versus the Royals on June 7. He's pitched to a 4.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB with six saves, 10 holds and two blown saves over 26.2 innings. Stanek's numbers aren't dominant, but he's done well enough to remain in the high-leverage mix. Munoz is still the primary closer, but Servais may be leaning toward a committee approach in the late innings during a busy stretch in which the Mariners play 22 games in 23 days.