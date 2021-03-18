Haggerty, battling for a utility role on the Opening Day roster, went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk, two RBI and a run in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Despite hitting out of the bottom of the order, Haggerty had quite a busy night enhancing his case to stick on the Opening Day roster with the Mariners' only three-hit night in an offensive barrage. Haggerty boosted his spring average to .269 with the effort, which snapped him out of the 1-for-14 slump that encompassed his previous six exhibitions.