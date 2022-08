Haggerty went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Haggerty gave the Mariners some more breathing room with his fifth-inning two-bagger, which brought home Eugenio Suarez. The 28-year-old's bat is sizzling over the last six games, a span during which he's hitting .438 (7-for-16) with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and an additional run.