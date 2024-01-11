The Mariners and Haggerty avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $900,000 contract Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Haggerty was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. The utility player slashed .253/.364/.341 with one home run and 10 stolen bases over 52 games for the Mariners in 2023. Haggerty boasts a career .844 OPS versus lefties and figures to get more starts against southpaws in 2024.