The Mariners and Haggerty avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $900,000 contract Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Haggerty was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. The utility player slashed .253/.364/.341 with one home run and 10 stolen bases over 52 games for the Mariners in 2023. Haggerty boasts a career .844 OPS versus lefties and figures to get more starts against southpaws in 2024.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Productive despite part-time role•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Collects seventh steal•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On base three times in loss•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Swipes pair of bags in win•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Recalled from Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads back to minors•