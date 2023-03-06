Haggerty (groin) is back in the Mariners' lineup Monday for their Cactus League game against the Cubs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haggerty had been held out of action for a few days because of a groin injury, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Monday. The utility player will be at third base and bat sixth versus Hayden Wesneski and the Cubs.
