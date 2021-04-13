Haggerty is out of the lineup for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Seattle will have top catcher Luis Torrens serve as its designated hitter for a second straight game, creating a domino effect that leaves no room in the lineup for Haggerty. After making three consecutive starts in the outfield last week, Haggerty is now on the bench for the second game in a row. His hold on a regular role looks to have loosened following his 1-for-16 start to the season, and Haggerty's playing time will likely take a significant hit once Kyle Lewis (knee) is ready to return from the injured list.