Haggerty (hip) was recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site Wednesday.
Haggerty suffered a hip injury at the end of camp, but he's apparently fully recovered and will join the 28-man roster. The utility man was claimed off waivers by the Mariners during the offseason and has just four major-league at-bats on his ledger.
