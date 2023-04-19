Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Brewers that he expects Haggerty (concussion) to return to from the injured list Saturday, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Haggerty was placed on the 7-day concussion list Monday after crashing his head diving for a ground ball against the Rockies on Friday. Once back the 28-year-old should continue to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching at second base.