Haggerty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Haggerty provided the Mariners with a little insurance when he went deep for his first career major-league homer in the fifth inning. He's hit safely in all five games he's appeared in this year, batting .300 with a homer, three RBI, three runs scored and two steals across 21 plate appearances. As long as Haggerty hits well, he's likely to stay near the top of the batting order.