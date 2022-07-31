Haggerty left Saturday's game against Houston due to a cut on his forehead, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Haggerty was frustrated by his inability to get a bunt down in the ninth inning and spiked his helmet, which bounced back up and hit him in the face. Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back) also left Saturday's game, which could leave the Mariners with a depleted outfield in the short term.
