Haggerty is currently dealing with a head injury and he could be placed on the seven-day concussion list, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Rockies, but he likely would have been out anyway with a right-hander on the mound for Colorado in Ryan Feltner. The Mariners did select the contract of Jose Caballero to provide some insurance. Haggerty has been playing everyday against southpaws, but even if healthy he risks losing playing time when Dylan Moore (oblique) comes off the injured list in that role.