Haggerty (arm) slotted in at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Haggerty jumped back into game action for the first time since last Wednesday after recovering from a bout of arm soreness. The veteran utility man's two-bagger was a welcome sight as he looks to shake off some doldrums at the plate prior to the start of the season -- he'd come into Tuesday's game having gone 1-for-13 in Cactus League action.