Haggerty went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly in a win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Haggerty maximized his plate appearances with some timely hitting, providing three of the five runs on the night for Seattle. The utility asset's bat had been cold of late, but his versatility and solid offensive season overall should give him a good chance of garnering a postseason roster spot once the Mariners begin their wild-card series.