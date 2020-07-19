Haggerty is projected to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster over fellow utility options Jose Marmolejos and Dylan Moore by Corey Brock of The Athletic.

In his stab at predicting which 30 players will make manager Scott Servais' Opening Day cut, Brock cites Haggerty's strong summer camp and defensive versatility as his edge over Marmolejos specifically, not to mention the fact the former is also on the 40-man roster while the latter isn't. Moreover, while it's difficult to find a player as versatile as Moore, who's played every position except pitcher and catcher, Haggerty comes very close, having logged at least one game at every spot except first base and backstop in his own right. In addition to his impressive showing in summer camp, Haggerty also has a strong Cactus League body of work to fall back on, as he hit .357 across eight exhibitions before spring training was suspended.