Haggerty hasn't played in a Cactus League game since Wednesday while receiving treatment for general soreness in his lower body, the team's official site reports.

Manager Scott Servais notes Haggerty, who's gone 2-for-6 in the three Cactus League games he's played thus far, is struggling to reach his top-end speed. That's led to a mutual decision between team and player to give the valuable utility asset some rest days, but the Mariners skipper noted that Haggerty is expected back "in the next day or two."