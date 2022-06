Haggerty went 2-for-3 in an extra-inning win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Haggerty drew the start in left field and made some noise out of the bottom of the order with his first two hits of the season. The utility man has only logged 10 plate appearances overall since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on May 22, but he figures to remain on the big-league roster for the time being with Kyle Lewis (concussion) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) both sidelined.