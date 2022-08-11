Haggerty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
Haggerty's blistering bat continued to produce Wednesday, as he opened the scoring with a 395-foot shot to left field in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old's play partly influenced the decision to send Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, as Haggerty was significantly outperforming his teammate at the plate and is capable of playing all three outfield positions.
