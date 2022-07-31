Haggerty (forehead) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros but should be available off the bench, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

That being said, the Mariners would ideally prefer to stay from Haggerty, who exited Saturday's win due to cut on the left side of his forehead just above his eyebrow. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, Haggerty required eight stitches to seal the wound, so he could be in some discomfort when he puts on a hat or batting helmet. Assuming Haggerty is feeling well following the day off, he could contend for an everyday role in the outfield in the short term after the Mariners placed Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to the injuries they sustained in Saturday's win.