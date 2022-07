Haggerty will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The switch-hitting Haggerty will be making his fourth start in right field in five games and may end up filling the strong side of a platoon at the position with the righty-hitting Dylan Moore, who is on the bench for the second day in a row. Through 11 games in July, Haggerty is hitting .259 with two home runs, two stolen bases, six runs and three RBI.