Haggerty was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Haggerty was called up from Tacoma earlier this month and posted a .930 OPS over eight games, but the Mariners needed to remove someone from the roster to open up a spot for the returning J.P. Crawford, and Haggerty was the player sent out.
