Haggerty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Haggerty will take a seat after going 4-for-12 with two doubles, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI while starting in each of the Mariners' previous four games. Though Justin Upton is getting the nod in right field for the series finale, Haggerty may continue to serve as Seattle's primary option at the position until the team gets one of Kyle Lewis (concussion) or Taylor Trammell (hamstring) back from the injured list.