Haggerty (lower body soreness) started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.

The valued utility asset was making his first Cactus League appearance since Wednesday as a result of lower body soreness. Haggerty's ability to play the field Monday seems to corroborate a return to normal for the 28-year-old, who also had offseason surgery to repair a Grade 2 adductor strain.