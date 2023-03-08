Haggerty (lower body soreness) started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.
The valued utility asset was making his first Cactus League appearance since Wednesday as a result of lower body soreness. Haggerty's ability to play the field Monday seems to corroborate a return to normal for the 28-year-old, who also had offseason surgery to repair a Grade 2 adductor strain.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Back in action Monday•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Expected back soon•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On track for spring training•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Unlikely to return for playoffs•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: To IL with groin strain•