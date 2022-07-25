Haggerty went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple and a run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

The speedy Haggerty's seventh-inning three-bagger off Framber Valdez plated Abraham Toro and Dylan Moore to give the Mariners their first two runs of the game. Haggerty has made good use of his steady playing time of late, hitting .389 (7-for-18) with Sunday's triple, a home run, three RBI, a walk, a stolen base and six runs over his last six games.