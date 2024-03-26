Haggerty will begin the 2024 season on the injured list with a personal medical issue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
There is little information available besides the fact that Haggerty is dealing with a non-baseball related injury, per Divish. There is no estimate on when he'll make his 2024 debut at this time.
