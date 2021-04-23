Haggerty, who entered Thursday's extra-inning win over the Red Sox as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning, laced a go-ahead RBI double, stole a base and scored in his one plate appearance.

The utility man's third RBI of the season snapped a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning and gave Haggerty his fourth hit in his last 11 plate appearances. The 27-year-old has been in the batter's box on only 27 occasions through his first 11 games, but he's picked things up after going 1-for-8 with one strikeout in his first three games this season.