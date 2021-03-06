Haggerty, competing for a utility role on the Opening Day roster, went 2-for-2 with a triple and a stolen base in a Cactus League tie with the White Sox on Friday.

Haggerty pulled his spring average up to .375 (3-for-8) with Friday's impressive showing, as the 26-year-old has gotten his bid for a roster spot off to a good start. Haggerty's considerable defensive flexibility -- he's played every position except pitcher, catcher and first base in a professional career that dates back to 2015 -- already gives him a strong chance at sticking, and his early spring work with the bat following a solid .260/.315/.400 line across 54 big-league plate appearances last season only strengthens his case for the time being.