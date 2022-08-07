Haggerty went 2-for-3 with a double during a loss to the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Haggerty has started three of four games since returning from a self-inflicted cut on his forehead stemming from a bouncing batting helmet suffered against the Astros on July 30. The 28-year-old has now laced 10 of his 25 hits on the season for extra bases, helping lead to a stellar .512 slugging percentage that's easily the highest of his career.