Haggerty went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Haggerty continued to make impressive contributions Sunday, this time serving as a thorn in the side of Rangers pitching out of the bottom of the order. The 28-year-old now has a trio of three-hit efforts in the last eight games, affording him a .375 average over that span despite the fact he's also gone hitless in four other starts during the sample.