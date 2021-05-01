site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haggerty isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels.
Haggerty had started in each of the last four games but went 1-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts during that time. Dylan Moore will start at second base and bat sixth.
