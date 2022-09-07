Haggerty recorded a walk, a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.
Haggerty's seen his playing time dry up lately, though he's now appeared off the bench in five straight games. He entered as a defensive replacement Tuesday and was productive in his lone plate appearance in the eighth inning. The outfielder has maintained a .297/.355/.469 slash line with 11 steals, four home runs, 15 RBI and 24 runs scored through 142 plate appearances. Despite his success, he's behind Jesse Winker and Mitch Haniger for playing time in the corner outfield positions.