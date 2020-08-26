Haggerty went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Make it three steals through six games for Haggerty. He also has a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. "He can do a lot of things on the field," manager Scott Servais told Lauren Smith of The News Tribune. "I'm excited with how he's swinging the bat. That was the report coming out of the Tacoma -- these quality at-bats, they were there." A 24th-round pick in 2015, Haggerty was traded from Cleveland to the Mets in January of 2019 before the Mets ultimately DFA'd him. Haggerty stole 49 bases at the High-A level in 2017 and clearly has a fan in Servais, as Haggerty has been anchored in the two hole and playing left field every day since his callup.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Cranks first major-league homer•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Emerging as everyday left fielder•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Singles in '20 debut•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Called up by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Exits early with hip soreness•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Edge for utility spot?•