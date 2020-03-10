Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Nursing sore elbow
Haggerty is dealing with elbow soreness and is currently sitting out of game action as he awaits a second opinion, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Mariners back in January and is competing for a bench role this spring. Haggerty hasn't seen game action since Thursday, but he's made a strong impression thus far -- the infielder is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with three doubles, two RBI and one run across eight Cactus League contests. Haggerty has just four plate appearance's worth of major-league regular-season experience, which came across 11 games with the Mets last season.
