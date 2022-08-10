Haggerty went 2-for-3 with two walks in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

The hot-hitting outfielder was the only constant offensive presence for the Mariners in a game that was scoreless until the 13th inning. Haggerty's multi-hit effort was his third in the last four games and pushed his season line to an elite .323/.370/.516 across 100 plate appearances.