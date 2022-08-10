Haggerty went 2-for-3 with two walks in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
The hot-hitting outfielder was the only constant offensive presence for the Mariners in a game that was scoreless until the 13th inning. Haggerty's multi-hit effort was his third in the last four games and pushed his season line to an elite .323/.370/.516 across 100 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Another productive day Sunday•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Multi-hit effort in loss•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Returns to lineup•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Pinch-hit home run•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not yet starting, but available•
-
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Gets stitches, available off bench•