Haggerty went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Haggerty was one of the Mariners' most productive hitters on the afternoon despite operating out of the bottom of the order. The 29-year-old utility man was mostly abysmal at the plate with intermittent playing time over the first four-plus months, but Haggerty has hit his stride of late by posting a .368 average and 1.033 OPS across his last nine games.