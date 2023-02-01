Haggerty (groin) should be healthy for the beginning of spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haggerty injured his groin near the end of the 2022 regular season and missed Seattle's five-game postseason run. With a .738 OPS and 13 stolen bases in just 201 plate appearances, Haggerty was a valuable depth outfielder for the Mariners and figures to fill a similar role this coming season.