site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-sam-haggerty-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haggerty is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres.
He is hitting .138 with zero home runs, one steal and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate in 13 games this month. Donovan Walton will start at second base and hit eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read