Haggerty (forehead) went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 victory over the Yankees.
Haggerty entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter for Jarred Kelenic and launched a go-ahead solo shot in the seventh inning. This was his first home run since July 14. Haggerty has seen limited time this season, just 72 at-bats, but has performed well. The outfielder has five multi-hit performances across 18 appearances since the start of July. Haggerty is slashing .306/.351/.528 on the season, with three home runs and five steals.
