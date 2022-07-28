Haggerty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Haggerty is on the bench for the second time in three contests, and he appears set to lose out on playing time after Kyle Lewis returned from the injured list last weekend and after Julio Rodriguez recently returned from a four-game absence. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is also in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 60-day IL within the next few days, further blocking Haggerty's path to consistent playing time in the outfield. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who had been playing at a high level in July with an .893 OPS and three stolen bases over 17 games this month.