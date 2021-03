Haggerty (forearm) went 0-for-2 while serving as a backup second baseman Sunday in the Mariners' 5-4 win over the Padres in Cactus League play.

Haggerty wasn't able to finish the 2020 season on the field after being placed on the injured list Sept. 7 with a left forearm strain, but he looks to have made it back to 100 percent health for the start of spring training. The 26-year-old switch-hitter will be vying for a utility role on the Mariners' Opening Day roster.