Haggerty went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in the 7-6 loss to the Orioles during the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 26-year-old launches his first homer of the year in the seventh inning off Adam Plutko to tie the score at 6-6, only for Baltimore to walk it off in the bottom half of the frame. Haggerty only had one hit in 16 at-bats coming into Tuesday however, and with Kyle Lewis (knee) poised to come off the IL this weekend and Jarred Kelenic knocking on the door, Tuesday's heroics may not be enough to keep Haggerty on the roster much longer.