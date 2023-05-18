Haggerty entered Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game at second base, going 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and a run.

It was a rare taste of both action and offensive success for Haggerty, who'd logged only nine plate appearances since May 3 coming into the night. The 28-year-old's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit of the season, and he's still sitting on an abysmal .147/.237/.176 slash line across 38 plate appearances over 17 games following the productive cameo.