Haggerty entered Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Guardians as a pinch hitter in the 11th inning, drawing a walk and recording a stolen base.

The versatile utility man made good use of his one plate appearance, reaching safely for the third straight game in the process. Haggerty has logged just 13 plate appearances overall in his first six games, but he's now swiped a pair of bases in that brief sample after recording a career-high 13 across 201 plate appearances in 2022.