Haggerty started at designated hitter in Wednesday's loss to the Astros and went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a walk before being pinch-hit for in the sixth inning.

Haggerty's steal leaves him one short of a double-digit tally for the second straight season. The 29-year-old utility man has just five extra-base hits across 101 plate appearances, but he's carrying a .350 on-base percentage thanks largely to a career-best 11.9 percent walk rate. Haggerty's versatility should allow him to see at least a couple of other appearances in Seattle's final four games of the regular season.