Haggerty went a combined 3-for-7 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs during a pair of seven-inning doubleheader games against the Padres on Thursday.

Haggerty hit out of the No. 2 slot in the order in both contests and was certainly busy while extending his season-opening hitting streak to eight games. The former Mets prospect now boasts an impressive .303/.324/.485 slash line across his first 34 plate appearances of 2020 after having been promoted from the alternate training site back on Aug. 19.