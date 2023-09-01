The Mariners recalled Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

As MLB rosters expand to 28 players Friday, Haggerty will return to Seattle to give the team a bench bat capable of fielding multiple positions. His versatility may buy him a fair share of opportunities off the bench, but with a .613 OPS on the season through 62 plate appearances, it's unlikely he makes much of an impact with the Mariners.