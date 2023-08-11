Haggerty was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

With J.P. Crawford heading to the 7-day injured list, Haggerty will take his roster spot. The 29-year-old will make his first appearance in the majors since being optioned June 6. Prior to that, the utility player had been with the Mariners the whole season, but was hitting below the Mendoza Line. Triple-A has been a different story, where he has slashed .325/.411/.590 with eight home runs in 42 games.