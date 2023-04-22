Haggerty was reinstated off the 7-day concussion injured list by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haggerty returns, as expected, from the injured list for Saturday's game against the Cardinals after missing a week from a hard fall sustained against the Rockies last Saturday. He'll return to a utility role with Seattle with Cooper Hummel heading to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.